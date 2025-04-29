Xi Jinping's Strategic Call for a Greener, More Inclusive New Development Bank

Chinese President Xi Jinping has issued a call to action for the New Development Bank (NDB) to enhance its management and commit to green finance projects. His rare visit to the NDB headquarters in Shanghai highlighted the need for technological advancements and green initiatives to support developing nations.

Xi stressed the bank's role in helping developing countries bridge the digital divide and pursue low-carbon transformations. In international finance, he urged the NDB to amplify the Global South's voice and safeguard its interests as part of broader BRICS cooperation.

Amid rising tensions with the US, Xi reaffirmed China's backing for the NDB and its development goals, emphasizing green and sustainable project collaborations. The NDB, seen as a World Bank rival, is expanding its membership and advocating multilateralism against unilateral trade measures.

