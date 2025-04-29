Delhi Government Passes Bill to Regulate School Fee Hikes, Easing Parents' Burden

In an important legislative move, the Delhi Cabinet has approved the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025. This initiative aims to curtail arbitrary fee increases by private schools in Delhi, targeting 1,677 institutions across the city. The decision comes as a major relief for concerned students and parents who have long contested unregulated fee hikes.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the urgency of addressing these fee-related grievances, as recent panic among parents necessitated swift government intervention. She criticized past governments for inaction on school fee regulations, stating that no definitive measures had been adopted since 1973. With the new bill, however, a transparent system for fee regulation is set to be implemented across the capital's schools.

Education Minister Ashish Sood outlined the bill's structured approach, featuring a three-tier committee to oversee and manage fee increases. This procedure involves committees at the school, district, and state levels, ensuring a comprehensive oversight mechanism. Additionally, schools flouting these regulations could face financial penalties. The legislative process is set to advance, with the bill soon to be discussed in the Vidhan Sabha.

