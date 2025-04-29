Left Menu

Bajaj Finance's Remarkable Q4 2025: Key Financial Highlights Unveiled

Bajaj Finance's net profit in Q4 2025 rose by 16% to Rs 3,940 crore, with total income reaching Rs 15,808 crore. A bonus issue of 4:1 and a final dividend of Rs 44 per share were announced. Asset growth soared by 26%, while the firm reported notable tax revisions saving Rs 348 crore.

Bajaj Finance has posted impressive financial results for the fourth quarter of the 2025 fiscal year, displaying a significant rise in profitability. The company's standalone net profit surged by 16% to reach Rs 3,940 crore, up from Rs 3,402 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During January to March 2024-25, Bajaj Finance's total income increased from Rs 12,764 crore to Rs 15,808 crore. Interest income notably grew to Rs 13,824 crore, marking an improvement over the Rs 11,201 crore recorded in the same period last year. When considering consolidated figures, the net profit saw a 19% rise to Rs 4,546 crore.

The board has recommended a substantial dividend payout, announcing a final dividend of Rs 44 per share. They also approved a bonus equity share issue in a ratio of 4:1. Additionally, Bajaj Finance recovered significant tax savings of Rs 348 crore, following a reassessment of tax positions based on favourable judicial decisions.

