Arunachal's Power Projects: Progress and Future Plans

On Tuesday, Arunachal Pradesh's Governor KT Parnaik reviewed the progress of various projects undertaken by the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) in the state. The meeting was held at the Raj Bhavan.

NEEPCO's Director (Personnel), Major General RK Jha, briefed Governor Parnaik on the corporation's current projects and future plans. The discussion highlighted the corporation's nation-building efforts in the state's energy sector.

Governor Parnaik stressed the critical need for developing model villages with facilities such as schools and health centers in project areas. He underscored the importance of ensuring that local residents benefit during and after construction. In response, Major General Jha assured the governor of NEEPCO's commitment to inclusive and responsible development.

(With inputs from agencies.)