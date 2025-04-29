Left Menu

Arunachal's Power Projects: Progress and Future Plans

Governor KT Parnaik of Arunachal Pradesh reviewed NEEPCO's ongoing and future projects. Major General RK Jha updated him on the corporation's plans and progress. Emphasizing the importance of developing model villages with essential facilities in project areas, Parnaik highlighted the need for tangible benefits to local residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:46 IST
On Tuesday, Arunachal Pradesh's Governor KT Parnaik reviewed the progress of various projects undertaken by the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) in the state. The meeting was held at the Raj Bhavan.

NEEPCO's Director (Personnel), Major General RK Jha, briefed Governor Parnaik on the corporation's current projects and future plans. The discussion highlighted the corporation's nation-building efforts in the state's energy sector.

Governor Parnaik stressed the critical need for developing model villages with facilities such as schools and health centers in project areas. He underscored the importance of ensuring that local residents benefit during and after construction. In response, Major General Jha assured the governor of NEEPCO's commitment to inclusive and responsible development.

