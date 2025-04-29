Left Menu

Odisha and Gates Foundation Forge Path to Climate-Smart Agriculture

The Odisha government signed an MoU with the Gates Foundation to promote climate-smart agriculture. This initiative aims to leverage AI and precision agriculture to boost productivity in dairy and fisheries, aiming to double farmers' income. A new collaborative platform, the ‘Climate Smart Agriculture Alliance Odisha’, was launched.

The Odisha government has formalized a significant partnership with the Gates Foundation, signing an MoU focused on creating inclusive agricultural transformation across the state. This agreement, supported by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment (DAFE) and the Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department (FARDD), seeks to implement science-driven, ground-level strategies designed to promote climate-smart agricultural practices.

In a press briefing, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo highlighted the ongoing collaboration with the Gates Foundation, which began in 2017 and has already yielded two previous agreements. The latest MoU aims not only to innovate but also to increase the income of farmers by fostering climate-resilient farming techniques.

The partnership, announced alongside the launch of the 'Climate Smart Agriculture Alliance Odisha', is poised to act as a transformative catalyst, converging government bodies, research institutions, start-ups, civil societies, NGOs, farmer institutions, and the private sector to advance the adoption and innovation of climate-smart technologies and strategies.

