Air Power's Triumph: Honoring Air Commodore Mehar Singh

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh emphasized the transformative impact of air power during Operation Sindoor, highlighting its crucial role as both a primary responder and deterrent. At a key address during the inaugural Air Commodore Mehar Singh memorial talk in Chandigarh, Singh referenced the operation's brief duration and the effective synchronization between military and political leadership.

In his speech, Marshal Singh underscored the need for indigenisation, research and development, and military synergy to bolster future capabilities. The memorial event also honored the enduring legacy of Air Commodore Mehar Singh, affectionately referred to as 'Baba' Mehar Singh, applauding his significant contributions to the Indian Air Force's operational readiness.

Renowned historian Anchit Gupta reviewed Singh's achievements, especially during the 1947-48 Indo-Pakistan War, where Singh's leadership in defending Jammu and Kashmir was pivotal. Singh was posthumously recognized with the Maha Vir Chakra in 1950 for his exceptional gallantry and leadership.