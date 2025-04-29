Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot's Birthday Tribute: A Stand Against Terrorism

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot announced the cancellation of his birthday celebrations to honor victims of a Pahalgam terror attack. He urged supporters to focus on humanitarian acts instead. Meanwhile, PM Modi and defense leaders strategize responses to address cross-border terrorism linked to the attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:31 IST
Congress leader and former CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed numerous innocent lives, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to cancel his birthday celebrations on May 3. By foregoing the celebrations, Gehlot aims to pay tribute to the victims and express solidarity with their grieving families.

Gehlot urged his supporters to adopt a humanitarian approach, refraining from any celebratory events, and instead focusing on activities like blood donation camps and service work. He emphasized the importance of standing united with the bereaved families during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a critical meeting with defense leaders, including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, to discuss responses to the attack. PM Modi reinforced India's resolve to combat terrorism and expressed confidence in the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces, granting them full operational freedom to respond as necessary. The session highlighted cross-border linkages in the attack and underscored India's commitment to delivering justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

