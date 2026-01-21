Left Menu

Kerala's Lifeline: Loan Schemes Empower Landslide Victims

The Kerala government has approved two loan schemes aiding Kudumbashree and disaster-affected individuals in Wayanad. The Ujjivan Loan Scheme aims to support affected small businesses and individuals. Additionally, new forest stations and a coastal erosion prevention project received approval to enhance conservation efforts and protect vulnerable coastal areas.

Updated: 21-01-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:17 IST
The Kerala government has rolled out significant relief measures for disaster-stricken areas, particularly targeting those impacted by the landslides in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts. Committed to rebuilding lives, these schemes were sanctioned during a cabinet meeting helmed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Ujjivan Loan Scheme will facilitate the revival of local livelihoods by providing financial support to micro, small, and medium enterprises, including farmers and vehicle owners affected by the natural calamity. Financial assistance through this scheme will be available until December 31, 2026.

In a bid to strengthen environmental conservation, the government has also earmarked funds for establishing forest stations across the state and has dedicated resources towards mitigating coastal erosion, with a special purpose vehicle overseeing these projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

