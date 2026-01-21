Left Menu

Silent Victims: The Cost of Witnessing

Arash, a 22-year-old art student, was fatally shot in Tehran. He was an uninvolved bystander during protests against the Iranian government. Witnesses and families recount numerous civilian deaths caused by security forces firing indiscriminately. Global organizations criticize Iran's use of excessive force to suppress dissent.

Arash

Arash, a 22-year-old art student, was fatally shot as he walked home in Tehran, becoming an unintended victim of the ongoing protests in Iran. Despite having no involvement in the demonstrations, he fell to a shotgun blast, highlighting the indiscriminate violence faced by bystanders.

Eyewitnesses recount heartbreaking tales of civilians caught in the chaos as security forces fire without restraint. Families, searching desperately for answers, find their loved ones' lifeless bodies in hospitals and morgues. Global human rights organizations have pointed fingers at Iran's oppressive regime for its use of lethal force to quash dissent.

Authorities attribute the unrest to external threats and label demonstrators as rioters, downplaying the civilian death toll. The government's harsh crackdown has alarmed international observers, with reports of indiscriminate shooting surfacing nationwide. Iran is encountering one of its most significant internal challenges in years, as protests call for an end to clerical rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

