Security Heightened Nationwide Amid Counter-Terror Operations

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, senior officials convened a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs in the national capital on Tuesday. The gathering was led by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and included top brass from the Border Security Force, Assam Rifles, National Security Guard, and other security forces.

While the exact agenda of the meeting remains undisclosed, security measures have been amplified across Jammu and Kashmir and nationwide. Sources reveal that heightened counter-terrorism operations are active, though specifics are withheld due to operational sensitivity.

On Monday, strategic raids targeted 13 locations in Doda district, aiming to dismantle terrorist hideouts and curb terrorist-linked activities. Srinagar Police also intensified their efforts, conducting broad searches across the city in a bid to clamp down on Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and associates of banned terrorist organizations under the UAPA framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)