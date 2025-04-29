Left Menu

India's Robust Security Measures and Diplomatic Actions Post-Pahalgam Attack

Following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Indian security forces conducted a heightened security drill. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held critical meetings with defense officials, expressing strong resolve against terrorism. The Indian government plans severe actions against attackers and explores diplomatic measures, such as pausing the Indus Water Treaty.

RPF carries out flag march, security inspection at Bhubaneswar railway station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, heightened security assessments were carried out by the Railway Police Force (RPF) in Odisha. A flag march and thorough security inspection at Bhubaneswar railway station were conducted. Passenger luggage underwent screening, assisted by sniffer dogs, to bolster safety standards.

Beyond security measures, the RPF initiated an awareness campaign to educate passengers about safety protocols while traveling via Indian Railways. Concurrently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and service chiefs to address the situation.

The strategic meeting saw the presence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and followed discussions by the Cabinet Committee on Security, especially after the attack, which claimed 26 lives. According to government sources, PM Modi reiterated India's strong stand against terrorism and displayed unwavering trust in the military forces, vowing to provide them operational freedom in responding to threats.

The meeting included key military figures: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. Defence Minister Singh previously briefed Modi on developments, emphasizing decisive military actions. India is set to punish the attack's perpetrators, drawing cross-party consensus on stringent measures.

Briefings to the CCS exposed cross-border terrorist links, coinciding with recent successful elections and economic development in Jammu and Kashmir. Among India's diplomatic measures, putting the Indus Water Treaty on hold sends a stern warning to Pakistan concerning its alleged backing of terrorism across the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

