Wall Street Swings Amid Mixed Earnings and Trade Developments

Wall Street's principal indexes experienced gains during volatile trading on Tuesday. Mixed corporate earnings, soft economic data, and new US-China trade developments kept investors wary.

The volatile market arises as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warns of potential significant job losses in China because of tariffs. However, there are signs of progress in trade relations with Japan, India, and other countries.

Investors remain cautiously optimistic about deals with countries like India and Japan, according to Eric Schiffer of Patriarch Organization. Meanwhile, Honeywell saw a 5.4% rise on quarter earnings, and Sherwin-Williams beat profit expectations.

