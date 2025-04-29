Left Menu

Wall Street Swings Amid Mixed Earnings and Trade Developments

Wall Street's main indexes rose in volatile trade due to mixed corporate earnings, fluctuating economic data, and fresh US-China trade developments. Experts foresee job losses in China from tariffs, yet are optimistic about other trade deals. Honeywell surged after strong earnings, but uncertainty clouds the economic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:19 IST
Wall Street Swings Amid Mixed Earnings and Trade Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's principal indexes experienced gains during volatile trading on Tuesday. Mixed corporate earnings, soft economic data, and new US-China trade developments kept investors wary.

The volatile market arises as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warns of potential significant job losses in China because of tariffs. However, there are signs of progress in trade relations with Japan, India, and other countries.

Investors remain cautiously optimistic about deals with countries like India and Japan, according to Eric Schiffer of Patriarch Organization. Meanwhile, Honeywell saw a 5.4% rise on quarter earnings, and Sherwin-Williams beat profit expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025