Chhattisgarh CM Slams Congress's 'Gayab' Jibe Amidst PM Modi's Terror Response

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched a scathing critique of Congress on Tuesday, particularly its 'Gayab' jab directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling the party a 'fuse bulb' devoid of public trust nationwide. "Congress makes meaningless statements as they gradually lose the people's confidence," remarked Sai to reporters.

He further commented on Congress's 'Samvidhan Bachao Rally', pinpointing alleged threats to the Constitution by the party's past actions, including the imposition of Emergency. Sai questioned the rally's legitimacy, arguing that Congress has repeatedly amended the Constitution for self-serving purposes.

This political friction intensified with Congress's 'Gayab' remarks concerning PM Modi's absence from an all-party meeting post the April 22 terror attack that claimed 26 lives. However, PM Modi later chaired a high-profile security meeting, demonstrating a firm national resolve against terrorism, with full confidence in the armed forces.

