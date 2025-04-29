Chhattisgarh CM Slams Congress's 'Gayab' Jibe Amidst PM Modi's Terror Response
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai criticized Congress's 'Gayab' jibe targeting PM Modi, labeling the party as ineffective. As Congress held their 'Samvidhan Bachao Rally', BJP leaders accused them of endangering the Constitution. PM Modi convened a key security meeting following a Pahalgam terror attack, asserting India's stance against terrorism.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched a scathing critique of Congress on Tuesday, particularly its 'Gayab' jab directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling the party a 'fuse bulb' devoid of public trust nationwide. "Congress makes meaningless statements as they gradually lose the people's confidence," remarked Sai to reporters.
He further commented on Congress's 'Samvidhan Bachao Rally', pinpointing alleged threats to the Constitution by the party's past actions, including the imposition of Emergency. Sai questioned the rally's legitimacy, arguing that Congress has repeatedly amended the Constitution for self-serving purposes.
This political friction intensified with Congress's 'Gayab' remarks concerning PM Modi's absence from an all-party meeting post the April 22 terror attack that claimed 26 lives. However, PM Modi later chaired a high-profile security meeting, demonstrating a firm national resolve against terrorism, with full confidence in the armed forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off first commercial flight -- to Ayodhya -- at Hisar airport, lays foundation stone of new terminal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Jeddah for two-day visit.
I told Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night he has got approval ratings that would make me jealous: US Vice President JD Vance.
PM Narendra Modi decides to cut short visit to Saudi Arabia after terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Govt sources.
PM Narendra Modi asks steel sector to adopt new processes, new grades and new scales to be future ready.