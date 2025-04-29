Left Menu

UAE's NMDC Group to Build Marina in Oman

The National Marine Dredging Company PJSC, based in the UAE, has secured a contract worth 383 million dirhams to construct a marina in Oman. The project is slated for completion within 15 months of contract signing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:22 IST
UAE's NMDC Group to Build Marina in Oman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The National Marine Dredging Company PJSC, a prominent player in the UAE's maritime industry, has entered into a substantial contract to construct a marina in Oman, valued at 383 million dirhams.

This ambitious project is expected to reach completion within a 15-month timeframe starting from the agreement date, reflecting the firm's commitment to timely and efficient service delivery.

With a current exchange rate of $1 equating to 3.6728 UAE dirhams, this investment further strengthens regional economic ties while expanding the company's portfolio in marine construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025