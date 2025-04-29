UAE's NMDC Group to Build Marina in Oman

The National Marine Dredging Company PJSC, a prominent player in the UAE's maritime industry, has entered into a substantial contract to construct a marina in Oman, valued at 383 million dirhams.

This ambitious project is expected to reach completion within a 15-month timeframe starting from the agreement date, reflecting the firm's commitment to timely and efficient service delivery.

With a current exchange rate of $1 equating to 3.6728 UAE dirhams, this investment further strengthens regional economic ties while expanding the company's portfolio in marine construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)