UAE's NMDC Group to Build Marina in Oman
The National Marine Dredging Company PJSC, based in the UAE, has secured a contract worth 383 million dirhams to construct a marina in Oman. The project is slated for completion within 15 months of contract signing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:22 IST
The National Marine Dredging Company PJSC, a prominent player in the UAE's maritime industry, has entered into a substantial contract to construct a marina in Oman, valued at 383 million dirhams.
This ambitious project is expected to reach completion within a 15-month timeframe starting from the agreement date, reflecting the firm's commitment to timely and efficient service delivery.
With a current exchange rate of $1 equating to 3.6728 UAE dirhams, this investment further strengthens regional economic ties while expanding the company's portfolio in marine construction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Capacit'e Infraprojects Secures Rs 220 Crore Real Estate Contract
Judge Blocks DEI Ban for Government Contractors
Court Blocks DEI Program Certification Requirement for Federal Contractors
Uttarakhand Boosts Reconstruction Funding and Promotes Agricultural Initiatives
Karnataka Guv forwards Bill on 4 pc quota to Muslims in govt contracts to President's assent: Sources.