Left Menu

Guyana Strengthens Grip on Oil Spills with New Legislation

Guyana has introduced an oil pollution bill to Parliament requiring responsible parties to be liable for oil spill damages. The legislation mandates financial assurance, regular inspections, and penalties for non-compliance. An Oil Spill Committee will oversee the industry and manage spill response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:43 IST
Guyana Strengthens Grip on Oil Spills with New Legislation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Guyana's government has advanced its environmental management efforts by presenting an oil pollution bill to Parliament. The legislation holds parties liable for oil spill damages, including spills from vessels, amid the country's burgeoning energy sector. This move is crucial as oil production continues to rise.

The proposed legislation mandates responsible parties to secure financial assurance for spill coverage, enforce regular inspections, and address any identified issues. Companies failing to meet these regulations will face penalties, including license suspension for exploration and production. Financial assurance is a critical requirement under this legislation.

The measure assigns more formal responsibilities to the country's Oil Spill Committee, enhancing its role in industry oversight and spill response coordination. This initiative highlights Guyana's commitment to mitigating environmental risks as its offshore oil fields expand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025