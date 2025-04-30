Wall Street's Rally Amid Tariff Talk and Economic Uncertainties

On Tuesday, Wall Street stocks surged, with crude oil and gold prices taking a hit as investors balanced corporate earnings against U.S.-China trade negotiations and the looming possibility of a global recession. All three main U.S. stock indices posted gains, led by the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

In an apparent rebuff to President Trump's trade policies, Canada's election rejected the notion of being the 51st U.S. state. Investor focus remained on the tariffs and potential reductions in trade barriers as major companies prepare to release earnings reports.

Globally, markets responded positively to indications of progress in trade talks, as demonstrated by the performance of European and Asian indices. The dollar gained strength following U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments, although fears of a recession continued to impact oil and gold prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)