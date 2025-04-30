Tragedy Strikes Vishakapatnam: Temple Wall Collapse Claims Lives

In a tragic incident at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Vishakapatnam, a wall collapse during the Chandanotsavam festival led to the death of eight individuals and injured four others. The calamity has prompted reactions from various political leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi took to Facebook to express his sorrow, writing, "Saddened by the loss of lives during the tragic accident at Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Visakhapatnam." He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, also expressed his grief, offering an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured, emphasizing the government's support. Meanwhile, YSRCP spokesperson Konda Rajiv highlighted previous concerns raised by locals about the temple wall's construction, urging the government to improve medical measures and address accountability for the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)