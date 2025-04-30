Left Menu

Crisil Sees a Healthy 16% Profit Growth in First Quarter of 2025

Crisil announced a 16% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 159.84 crore for Q1 of 2025, compared to Rs 137.72 crore in the same period last year. Total income increased to Rs 843.77 crore. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, payable in May.

Crisil Ltd. has reported a robust 16 percent increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 159.84 crore for the first quarter ending March 2025. This marks a significant rise from the Rs 137.72 crore recorded during the same timeframe in the previous year, January-March 2024.

The domestic rating agency, a subsidiary of S&P Global, also noted an increase in its total consolidated income, reporting Rs 843.77 crore, up from Rs 758.77 crore. Crisil operates its financial year from January to December.

The company's board has proposed an interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ending December 31, 2025. This dividend will be disbursed on May 19, 2025. Meanwhile, Crisil shares traded at Rs 4,427 each, up 0.80 percent on the BSE.

