Left Menu

Vedanta Ltd's Astonishing Profit Surge: A Triumph of Operational Excellence

Vedanta Ltd reported a 154.4% rise in net profit to Rs 3,483 crore for the quarter ending March 2025, driven by lower costs and increased volume. The company also achieved the highest-ever annual volumes for aluminium and zinc, positioning itself for further growth in FY26 with multiple expansion projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:17 IST
Vedanta Ltd's Astonishing Profit Surge: A Triumph of Operational Excellence
The stable outlook reflects reduced refinancing risk Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Ltd, a mining giant, has reported a remarkable 154.4% surge in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 3,483 crore for the quarter ending March 2025. This significant increase is attributed to decreased costs and higher production volumes.

The company's income for the January-March quarter rose to Rs 41,216 crore from Rs 36,093 crore a year earlier, marking a substantial improvement. Vedanta's focus on operational efficiency has resulted in its highest-ever annual volumes for aluminium and zinc, alongside a notable reduction in production costs.

Looking ahead, Vedanta aims for further growth in FY26, driven by strategic projects like the Lanjigarh expansion and Sijimali bauxite mine. As multiple volume expansion projects conclude, the company remains optimistic about its potential for another strong performance, underscoring its resilience and market acumen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025