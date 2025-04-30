Vedanta Ltd's Astonishing Profit Surge: A Triumph of Operational Excellence

Vedanta Ltd, a mining giant, has reported a remarkable 154.4% surge in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 3,483 crore for the quarter ending March 2025. This significant increase is attributed to decreased costs and higher production volumes.

The company's income for the January-March quarter rose to Rs 41,216 crore from Rs 36,093 crore a year earlier, marking a substantial improvement. Vedanta's focus on operational efficiency has resulted in its highest-ever annual volumes for aluminium and zinc, alongside a notable reduction in production costs.

Looking ahead, Vedanta aims for further growth in FY26, driven by strategic projects like the Lanjigarh expansion and Sijimali bauxite mine. As multiple volume expansion projects conclude, the company remains optimistic about its potential for another strong performance, underscoring its resilience and market acumen.

(With inputs from agencies.)