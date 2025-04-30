Odisha Celebrates Akshaya Tritiya with Seed Sowing and Strategic Partnerships

On Wednesday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi marked Akshaya Tritiya by performing 'Akhi Muthi Anukula,' the traditional seed sowing ceremony in paddy fields. In his post on X, CM Majhi expressed the government's dedication to agriculture and farmers, praying for favorable monsoon rains and further agricultural advancement.

In a significant development earlier that day, the Odisha government inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gates Foundation aimed at boosting farmers' incomes and promoting inclusive agricultural transformation. The agreement, overseen by Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, focuses on technical support, research, and the implementation of climate-smart agricultural practices.

The initiative is supported by the Department of Agricultural and Farmers' Empowerment and the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department, aiming to drive science-based interventions for sustainable growth. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended their greetings for Akshaya Tritiya, a festival celebrated for its auspicious beginnings, prosperity, and cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)