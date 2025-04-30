Bandhan Bank's Strategic Shift: From Microfinance to Secured Lending

Bandhan Bank is set to rebalance its business strategy over a two-to-three year period, shifting focus from unsecured microfinance loans towards a more secure loan portfolio, according to the bank's top executives.

The bank's objective is to decrease the proportion of loans from the Emerging Entrepreneurs Business (EEB) segment from 42% to 35% of its total loans. Simultaneously, it plans to boost the share of secured loans which currently stand at 42%.

This strategic realignment is anticipated to marginally decrease the bank's net interest margin by around 50 basis points, bringing it down to 6.1-6.2% from the 6.7% recorded in the March quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)