Canada gets a lot of freebies from us; they should be grateful: Donald Trump in Davos.
PTI | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:08 IST
Canada gets a lot of freebies from us; they should be grateful: Donald Trump in Davos.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Davos
- Economic Forum
- Canada
- US Relations
- Trade
- Gratitude
- Benefits
- Diplomacy
- Canada-US
ALSO READ
EU Gears Up Trade 'Bazooka' in Response to US Tensions Over Greenland
Trump's Tariff Turnaround: US-Swiss Trade Relations Shift
Ecuador-Colombia Trade Tensions: Tariffs Imposed Amid Drug Trafficking Dispute
Trump Hints at Positive US-India Trade Deal
Ecuador's Bold Tariff Move to Tackle Trade and Security Challenges