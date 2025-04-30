Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Urges Swift Action in Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack, Advocates Caste Census

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls for immediate and decisive action against terrorists after the Pahalgam attack, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to delay in response. Gandhi also supports the government's caste census decision, urging a timeline for implementation and highlighting Telangana's model as a guideline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:02 IST
Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded urgent action and clarity from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing that India will not tolerate such acts of terror. Gandhi addressed a press conference, advocating swift measures against the perpetrators of the attack.

In a meeting that included top defense officials, the Prime Minister reaffirmed confidence in the Indian Armed Forces and expressed India's resolve to decisively address terrorism. Government sources highlighted Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism as a focus in the ongoing deliberations.

Simultaneously, Gandhi expressed support for the government's surprise decision to conduct a caste census, a move long advocated by Congress. He proposed Telangana's approach to caste enumeration as a blueprint for national implementation, urging a clear timeline for action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

