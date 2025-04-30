Rahul Gandhi Urges Swift Action in Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack, Advocates Caste Census

In the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded urgent action and clarity from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing that India will not tolerate such acts of terror. Gandhi addressed a press conference, advocating swift measures against the perpetrators of the attack.

In a meeting that included top defense officials, the Prime Minister reaffirmed confidence in the Indian Armed Forces and expressed India's resolve to decisively address terrorism. Government sources highlighted Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism as a focus in the ongoing deliberations.

Simultaneously, Gandhi expressed support for the government's surprise decision to conduct a caste census, a move long advocated by Congress. He proposed Telangana's approach to caste enumeration as a blueprint for national implementation, urging a clear timeline for action.

