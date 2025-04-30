Left Menu

Sebi Cracks Down on YouTube Stock Manipulators

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has prohibited three individuals from participating in securities markets for five years. Accused of misleading investors through YouTube videos, Manish Mishra, Vivek Chauhan, and Ankur Sharma have been fined and ordered to return illegal gains to the Investor Protection and Education Fund.

Updated: 30-04-2025 22:23 IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday barred three individuals from securities markets for five years due to misleading investment advice via YouTube videos.

Manish Mishra, Vivek Chauhan, and Ankur Sharma, who allegedly induced investors to buy shares of Atlantaa, were fined a total of Rs 70 lakh. Mishra and Sharma must return Rs 10.38 lakh of illicit gains to the Investor Protection and Education Fund.

Sebi's probe revealed Mishra as creator of the misleading YouTube channels. The regulator has deemed Mishra and Chauhan repeat offenders, having violated market regulations before.

(With inputs from agencies.)

