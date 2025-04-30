Sebi Cracks Down on YouTube Stock Manipulators

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday barred three individuals from securities markets for five years due to misleading investment advice via YouTube videos.

Manish Mishra, Vivek Chauhan, and Ankur Sharma, who allegedly induced investors to buy shares of Atlantaa, were fined a total of Rs 70 lakh. Mishra and Sharma must return Rs 10.38 lakh of illicit gains to the Investor Protection and Education Fund.

Sebi's probe revealed Mishra as creator of the misleading YouTube channels. The regulator has deemed Mishra and Chauhan repeat offenders, having violated market regulations before.

