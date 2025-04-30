Sebi Cracks Down on YouTube Stock Manipulators
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has prohibited three individuals from participating in securities markets for five years. Accused of misleading investors through YouTube videos, Manish Mishra, Vivek Chauhan, and Ankur Sharma have been fined and ordered to return illegal gains to the Investor Protection and Education Fund.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday barred three individuals from securities markets for five years due to misleading investment advice via YouTube videos.
Manish Mishra, Vivek Chauhan, and Ankur Sharma, who allegedly induced investors to buy shares of Atlantaa, were fined a total of Rs 70 lakh. Mishra and Sharma must return Rs 10.38 lakh of illicit gains to the Investor Protection and Education Fund.
Sebi's probe revealed Mishra as creator of the misleading YouTube channels. The regulator has deemed Mishra and Chauhan repeat offenders, having violated market regulations before.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sebi
- YouTube
- investors
- stocks
- penalty
- prohibition
- disgorge
- gains
- misleading
- regulations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Waives Penalty on Property Tax Arrears, Amends Local Governance
Uma Bharti's Crusade: A Call for Prohibition in Madhya Pradesh
Serie A Showdown: A Playoff and Penalty Drama Looms
Supreme Court Slaps Lawyer with Rs 5 Lakh Penalty for 'Frivolous' Petition
Inter Kashi Upsets Bengaluru FC in Thrilling Super Cup Penalty Shootout