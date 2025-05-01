Government's Historic Move: Caste Census Gets Green Light

In a significant policy shift, the Indian government has decided to include caste enumeration in its forthcoming census, a move long demanded by Congress leaders. This announcement comes in response to a letter from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2023, advocating for an updated caste census.

Highlighting the delay in releasing the 2011-2012 Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) findings, Kharge's letter emphasized the necessity of current data for effective social justice and empowerment programs, notably for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The letter underscored Congress's longstanding call for transparency in caste data treatment since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) assumed office in 2014.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, at a media conference, reiterated the government's commitment to national unity and social cohesion, announcing that the census, as per Article 246 of India's Constitution, would be executed under Union oversight. This plan aims to ensure comprehensive societal strength, transcending political influences, and fostering ongoing national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)