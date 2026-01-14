Delhi High Court Takes Action on Night Shelter Crisis: New Directions and Impleadments Announced

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued fresh directions to tackle the severe shortage of night shelters for patients and their attendants outside major hospitals in the capital. The move came as part of a suo motu PIL, highlighting acute issues faced by the homeless during the harsh cold wave.

The Division Bench, comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tejas Karia, ruled for the impleadment of the Centre for Holistic Development and directed that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, along with various governmental bodies like MCD and NDMC, be included to address the shelter crisis more effectively.

Observing the plight of those braving the cold without adequate shelter, the court noted several deficiencies, including ineffective implementation of the Winter Action Plan. They emphasized the need for coordinated efforts among authorities, stressing that failure to provide shelter breaches the right to life. Immediate measures, such as setting up tents near hospitals, were ordered, and a meeting of senior officials was scheduled to ensure swift action.