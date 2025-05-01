Maharashtra Day Celebrations: Progress, Policies, and Honor for Martyrs

On Maharashtra's 65th Foundation Day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis honored those who died in the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at Hutatma Chowk, Mumbai. Highlighting the state's progressive spirit, he outlined plans to transform Maharashtra into a trillion-dollar economy, following the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Balasaheb Ambedkar.

Key figures also marked the day with ceremonies across Maharashtra. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar raised the national flag at Pune's City Police Headquarters, while Governor Ramesh Bais and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led similar tributes in Mumbai and Thane, saluting the state's historical legacy and its martyrs.

In policy advancements, CM Fadnavis announced a new initiative for shipbuilding, shipbreaking, and ship repair in Maharashtra, poised to elevate economic growth and job creation. Additionally, the Cabinet confirmed compensation for victims of the Pahalgam attack, offering financial support and employment to bereaved families, ensuring social security and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)