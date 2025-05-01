Left Menu

Delhi Accuses Punjab of Politically Motivated Water Blockade

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has accused Punjab of intentionally blocking water supply to Delhi and Haryana for political reasons. Allegations surfaced after Punjab's alleged actions, coinciding with a heatwave in Delhi. Haryana's Chief Minister also criticized Punjab's Chief Minister for politicizing water distribution issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 11:22 IST
Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has accused Punjab of deliberately hindering water supply to Haryana and Delhi, claiming it's a politically motivated maneuver. In a critical post on X, Singh said, "The Punjab government has resorted to dirty politics by stopping the water supply to Haryana and Delhi. After losing in Delhi, now they want to create a water crisis in Delhi."

The minister emphasized Delhi's efforts to ensure clean water access, accusing Punjab of seeking "revenge" on its residents. He stated, "We are working day and night to provide clean water to every household in Delhi, and now the Punjab government wants to take revenge on the people of Delhi in this way. Stop this dirty politics or else you will be expelled from Punjab as well."

These statements come at a time when Delhi is grappling with reduced water flow amid rising temperatures and increasing demand. Previously, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for refusing additional water release, accusing him of politicizing the issue further. Saini clarified that Haryana is receiving only 60% of its water quota, emphasizing the need for Bhakra Beas Management Board to fulfill Haryana's requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

