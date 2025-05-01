Eknath Shinde Lauds Modi's Bold Actions Against Pakistan; Praises Historic Caste Census Decision

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Thursday, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for decisive measures taken against Pakistan, emphasizing the unprecedented nature of such actions. Speaking to ANI, Shinde highlighted the removal of five officials from the High Commission, the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, and the closure of the Attari Border.

Reflecting on India's response post-Pulwama terror attack, Shinde asserted that Pakistan will face a strong reprisal once more. He lambasted the Congress party for its alleged lack of courage in tackling terrorism, attributing significant military casualties to their vote bank politics.

Meanwhile, in a congratulatory note on the Union Cabinet's decision to integrate a caste census into the national census, Shinde described the move as historic and pivotal in fostering social justice. This landmark decision welcomes back all backward classes into the mainstream, he claimed, while accusing the opposition of enduring vote bank politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)