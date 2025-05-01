Left Menu

Vietnamese Tourists Defy Terror Threat to Experience Kashmir's Enchanting Beauty

Despite recent terrorist attacks, Vietnamese tourists visit Pahalgam, Kashmir, describing the region as 'paradise.' They express feeling safe and delighted, praising the hospitality, scenery, and local crafts. Their visit supports local artisans impacted by decreased tourism following the attack.

Updated: 01-05-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:22 IST
A group of Vietnamese tourists in Pahalgam (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In defiance of lingering fears following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a group of tourists from Vietnam has arrived in the Kashmir valley, captivated by its breathtaking beauty and the warm reception they received. Describing the region as 'paradise,' they expressed feelings of safety despite site closures.

Speaking to ANI, a first-time visitor shared her delight, stating, 'This is the first time I came to Kashmir, and I had a wonderful experience here. Despite hearing about the attacks online, I wasn't deterred. Locals welcomed and protected us, making it feel like the 'haven on earth' described.'

The group, led by Samita, emphasized the need to support local artisans. 'We bought traditional handicrafts and shawls to support the community here, especially after the April 22 attack made fewer tourists visit,' Samita remarked. The attack claimed 26 lives, impacting the region's tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

