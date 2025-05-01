Vietnamese Tourists Defy Terror Threat to Experience Kashmir's Enchanting Beauty

In defiance of lingering fears following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a group of tourists from Vietnam has arrived in the Kashmir valley, captivated by its breathtaking beauty and the warm reception they received. Describing the region as 'paradise,' they expressed feelings of safety despite site closures.

Speaking to ANI, a first-time visitor shared her delight, stating, 'This is the first time I came to Kashmir, and I had a wonderful experience here. Despite hearing about the attacks online, I wasn't deterred. Locals welcomed and protected us, making it feel like the 'haven on earth' described.'

The group, led by Samita, emphasized the need to support local artisans. 'We bought traditional handicrafts and shawls to support the community here, especially after the April 22 attack made fewer tourists visit,' Samita remarked. The attack claimed 26 lives, impacting the region's tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)