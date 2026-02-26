Revving Up Road Safety: New Driving License System On The Horizon

In an effort to bolster road safety and mitigate fatalities, the government is set to introduce a grade-based driving license system with more stringent regulations. These include possible license cancellation for repeat violators of traffic laws, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced during the National Conclave on Road Safety in the national capital.

Emphasizing the gravity of the issue, Gadkari noted the staggering annual toll of 1.8 lakh deaths due to road mishaps, influenced by causes like mobile phone use while driving, overspeeding, and drunk driving. Despite increased penalties, enforcement remains a challenge, with no significant deterrent effect observed.

The new system will deduct points for infractions, leading to suspension or cancellation upon extensive violations. Gadkari also highlighted the PM RAHAT Scheme, which offers cashless treatment for accident victims to encourage public aid without fear of legal or financial repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)