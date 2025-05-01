Ludhiana Police Crackdown Nets Key Landa Gang Member in Dramatic Encounter

In a significant breakthrough on Thursday, Ludhiana Commissionerate Police successfully apprehended a prominent member of the Canada-based terrorist organization, Lakhbir Landa Gang, following a tense encounter near Sahibana village in the Ludhiana district of Punjab.

The suspect, who had been on the run in connection with a firing incident recorded at Police Station Division No. 2 in Ludhiana, sustained critical injuries during an exchange of gunfire and was immediately transported to a medical facility for treatment. His capture comes shortly after another accused, identified as Akshay, was detained on April 29 concerning the same case.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to reaffirm the police force's unwavering commitment to dismantling organized criminal syndicates and ensuring public safety. Notably, this arrest occurs in the wake of the detention of three other Landa Gang members on March 18, who were intercepted with a significant heroin haul in Dode village, Tarn Taran district, also following a brief skirmish. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)