Sebi's Stand: Unwavering Integrity Amid Rising Scam Concerns

Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey asserts the presence of robust checks and balances in dealing with fraud, despite perceptions to the contrary. He emphasizes Sebi's commitment to transparency and legal integrity, highlighting the regulator's success rate in the courts and ongoing improvements in management disclosures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:46 IST
Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has reassured stakeholders that India's systems are competent enough to handle fraud. Addressing concerns over inefficacy when scandals arise, he emphasized the importance of looking beyond anecdotal evidence to statistics.

Pandey highlighted that while violations exist, Sebi actively addresses egregious behavior and ensures its actions withstand legal scrutiny. The 92% affirmation of Sebi orders by the Securities Appellate Tribunal, and 80% by the Supreme Court, underscore its effective regulations.

To further bolster trust, Sebi is committed to transparent oversight, forming a committee that examines disclosures by management. Diverse opinions in external committees ensure well-rounded regulations, Pandey stated, underscoring a regulated synthesis of varied stakeholder perspectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

