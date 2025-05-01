Left Menu

Punjab Police Busts Pakistan-Linked Drug Network in Amritsar

Punjab Police's Counter-Intelligence unit has dismantled a drug smuggling network with Pakistani connections. Five kilograms of heroin, among other items, were seized. The operation revealed links between local operative Jodhbir Singh and foreign handlers. Concurrently, a terror plot was foiled by the BSF and Punjab Police, recovering arms and ammunition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:23 IST
Items seized during the raid (Photo/ @DGPPunjabPolice) . Image Credit: ANI
In a major breakthrough, the Counter-Intelligence unit of Punjab Police in Amritsar has unraveled a significant drug smuggling network with connections to Pakistan-based operatives. During a raid conducted recently, authorities successfully confiscated 5 kilograms of heroin along with a currency counting machine and several other items.

Preliminary investigations suggest that 'foreign-based Jassa' and his international associates, working through Jodhbir Singh, an Amritsar Rural resident, have solidified ties with Indian contacts. Singh reportedly managed heroin consignments and distributed them throughout India, while also managing drug funds through unauthorized hawala channels.

Simultaneously, a coordinated operation between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police thwarted a terror plot near Bharopal village, seizing an array of arms and ammunition. The collaborative effort, backed by BSF intelligence, resulted in the recovery of two grenades, three pistols, six magazines, and 50 rounds of live ammunition, which are now subjected to police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

