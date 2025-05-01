Left Menu

Divided by Borders: Struggles Amid Tensions

Amid rising tensions and tragic violence, individuals like Sharmeen Irfan struggle with cross-border separations. With a recent terror attack intensifying diplomatic strains, affected families call for compassion and solutions to ease personal hardships while condemning terrorism's impact on innocent civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:46 IST
Divided by Borders: Struggles Amid Tensions
Indian passport holder, Sharmeen Irfan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sharmeen Irfan, an Indian passport holder, faces a daunting journey back to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border crossing in Amritsar. Visiting her ailing mother, Irfan, who is married to a Pakistani national, obtained a visa with guidance from the Pakistan embassy to cross the border promptly. Her determination to reunite with her husband and child in Karachi underscores the personal challenges posed by geopolitical tensions.

As Irfan condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack, she expressed a heartfelt plea for an end to terrorism. She questioned, 'The incident in Pahalgam was wrong. Terrorism must end, but why are common people suffering?' Her frustration at the complexities of border crossings highlights the unintended consequences on ordinary lives.

Another affected individual, a woman with dual Pakistani ties, voiced similar concerns over family separations due to stringent border policies. She urged the government to allow her return to Pakistan with her children, questioning the fairness of innocents bearing the brunt of political decisions. 'Those behind the attack should be punished, but why are our families separated?' she implored.

In the aftermath of the terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, repercussions include the termination of Pakistani visas and stricter air travel regulations. Pakistani citizens like Suraj Kumar, who yearn to reunite with their families, face significant travel hurdles. Kumar criticized the collateral damage to common citizens amid political tensions, expressing a desire for peaceful resolutions.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) confirmed India's closure of airspace to Pakistani-registered aircraft, a reciprocal measure amidst escalating restrictions. As nations restrict air travel, the strain on cross-border families mounts, calling for dialogue and understanding to alleviate their hardships. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025