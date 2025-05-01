Divided by Borders: Struggles Amid Tensions

Sharmeen Irfan, an Indian passport holder, faces a daunting journey back to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border crossing in Amritsar. Visiting her ailing mother, Irfan, who is married to a Pakistani national, obtained a visa with guidance from the Pakistan embassy to cross the border promptly. Her determination to reunite with her husband and child in Karachi underscores the personal challenges posed by geopolitical tensions.

As Irfan condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack, she expressed a heartfelt plea for an end to terrorism. She questioned, 'The incident in Pahalgam was wrong. Terrorism must end, but why are common people suffering?' Her frustration at the complexities of border crossings highlights the unintended consequences on ordinary lives.

Another affected individual, a woman with dual Pakistani ties, voiced similar concerns over family separations due to stringent border policies. She urged the government to allow her return to Pakistan with her children, questioning the fairness of innocents bearing the brunt of political decisions. 'Those behind the attack should be punished, but why are our families separated?' she implored.

In the aftermath of the terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, repercussions include the termination of Pakistani visas and stricter air travel regulations. Pakistani citizens like Suraj Kumar, who yearn to reunite with their families, face significant travel hurdles. Kumar criticized the collateral damage to common citizens amid political tensions, expressing a desire for peaceful resolutions.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) confirmed India's closure of airspace to Pakistani-registered aircraft, a reciprocal measure amidst escalating restrictions. As nations restrict air travel, the strain on cross-border families mounts, calling for dialogue and understanding to alleviate their hardships. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)