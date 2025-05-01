Left Menu

Arvind Shrivastava Takes Charge as Revenue Secretary

Arvind Shrivastava, an experienced IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre, has been appointed as the Secretary of the Department of Revenue under the Union Finance Ministry. The appointment by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet marks another significant step in Shrivastava's extensive government career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:54 IST
Arvind Shrivastava after taking charge as India's next revenue secretary (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This appointment was confirmed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on April 18, as announced in a Ministry of Finance release.

Shrivastava's career showcases a wealth of experience, having served in numerous high-profile government positions, including stints as Joint Secretary and Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office. His extensive portfolio also includes roles such as Joint Secretary in the Budget Division of the Department of Economic Affairs and Development Officer at the Asian Development Bank.

Previously, he has contributed significantly as Secretary in various government departments in Bengaluru and has been the Managing Director at the Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation in Karnataka. His diverse roles highlight his ongoing commitment to public service and financial governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

