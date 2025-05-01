Arvind Shrivastava Takes Charge as Revenue Secretary

Arvind Shrivastava, an esteemed IAS officer from the 1994 Karnataka cadre, officially assumed the role of Secretary of the Department of Revenue within the Union Finance Ministry on Thursday. This appointment was confirmed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on April 18, as announced in a Ministry of Finance release.

Shrivastava's career showcases a wealth of experience, having served in numerous high-profile government positions, including stints as Joint Secretary and Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office. His extensive portfolio also includes roles such as Joint Secretary in the Budget Division of the Department of Economic Affairs and Development Officer at the Asian Development Bank.

Previously, he has contributed significantly as Secretary in various government departments in Bengaluru and has been the Managing Director at the Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation in Karnataka. His diverse roles highlight his ongoing commitment to public service and financial governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)