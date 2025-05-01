Dangote's Urea Exports: Navigating Trump's Tariff Terrain

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote expressed relief over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Nigerian urea exports, highlighting Algeria's higher 30% levies as a competitive advantage for his company. Trump had imposed a 14% tariff on imports from Nigeria, a key oil exporter, as part of broad trade measures.

Speaking at an investment conference in Lagos, Dangote explained that his Dangote Fertiliser, operational since 2022, ships 37% of its production to the U.S. Despite initial worries over the tariffs, he is now confident, given that Algeria, a major competitor, faces stricter tariffs.

Dangote, who also built Africa's largest refinery, anticipates a revenue increase for Dangote Group, including its cement production, projecting growth from $25 billion to over $30 billion by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)