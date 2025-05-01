Left Menu

Dangote's Urea Exports: Navigating Trump's Tariff Terrain

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote expressed relief over US tariffs on urea exports, noting his competitor, Algeria, faced higher tariffs. Despite initial concerns, Dangote sees this as advantageous for his Dangote Fertiliser company. He projects Dangote Group's revenue to grow significantly by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:09 IST
Dangote's Urea Exports: Navigating Trump's Tariff Terrain
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote expressed relief over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Nigerian urea exports, highlighting Algeria's higher 30% levies as a competitive advantage for his company. Trump had imposed a 14% tariff on imports from Nigeria, a key oil exporter, as part of broad trade measures.

Speaking at an investment conference in Lagos, Dangote explained that his Dangote Fertiliser, operational since 2022, ships 37% of its production to the U.S. Despite initial worries over the tariffs, he is now confident, given that Algeria, a major competitor, faces stricter tariffs.

Dangote, who also built Africa's largest refinery, anticipates a revenue increase for Dangote Group, including its cement production, projecting growth from $25 billion to over $30 billion by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025