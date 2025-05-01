Sensex Resilience: A Surge Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

The BSE Sensex exhibited remarkable resilience last month, rising nearly 4% despite geopolitical tensions, fueled by foreign investor optimism and promising India-US trade negotiations.

A surge in investor interest followed eased stock valuations and RBI's strategic interest rate cuts, signaling a market boost amid international uncertainties.

Expert opinions attribute this performance surge to reduced tariff risks, foreign investments, and potential trade deals, underscoring the market's strength in turbulence.

