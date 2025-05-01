Left Menu

Sensex Resilience: A Surge Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

The BSE Sensex surged nearly 4% last month, driven by foreign investor returns, expectations of good monsoon rains, and positive trade prospects with the US, despite global geopolitical tensions. Key factors included tariff pauses, FII inflows, and RBI's interest rate cuts, fueling optimism in Indian markets.

  • Country:
  • India

The BSE Sensex exhibited remarkable resilience last month, rising nearly 4% despite geopolitical tensions, fueled by foreign investor optimism and promising India-US trade negotiations.

A surge in investor interest followed eased stock valuations and RBI's strategic interest rate cuts, signaling a market boost amid international uncertainties.

Expert opinions attribute this performance surge to reduced tariff risks, foreign investments, and potential trade deals, underscoring the market's strength in turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

