Delhi's Air Quality Improves as CAQM Revokes GRAP Stage-I

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-I restrictions in Delhi-NCR due to an improvement in Air Quality Index (AQI). The decision follows meteorological forecasts predicting sustained 'Moderate' air quality levels in the forthcoming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced on Thursday an immediate revocation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-I in Delhi-NCR, citing improved air quality. The move comes after the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital rose to the 'Moderate' category, informed by the Central Pollution Control Board's daily records.

Attributed to strong winds and favorable weather conditions, the AQI of Delhi has shown significant improvement, registering at 184 in the 'Moderate' category on May 1. Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicate that the AQI is likely to remain in the 'Moderate' range in the coming days, the order stated. Agencies under the State Governments and GNCTD in NCR are urged to maintain this favorable AQI by adhering to all statutory guidelines issued by CAQM and other regulatory bodies across all contributing sectors.

On April 2, the CAQM had initially implemented GRAP Stage-I after air quality fell to the 'poor' category. Recent weather predictions anticipate variability, such as isolated thunderstorms, strong winds, and potential dust storms across northern regions from May 1 to 6, potentially impacting local air conditions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

