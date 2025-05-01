Left Menu

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Sees Sharp Profit Decline

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd reported a 73% decline in net profit for Q1 2025, citing reduced income. The company's income dropped significantly, while expenses increased. Compared to last fiscal year's same quarter, profits plummeted from Rs 588.79 crore to Rs 155.67 crore.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) experienced a stark drop in net profit for the March 2025 quarter, logging an over 73% decline to Rs 155.67 crore. This financial setback was attributed to a reduction in income, the company disclosed in an exchange filing on Thursday.

In comparison, JPVL had reported a net profit of Rs 588.79 crore during the same period in the preceding fiscal year of 2023-24. The company's total income saw a notable decrease to Rs 1,366.67 crore from Rs 1,863.63 crore in the year-ago quarter, amplifying financial pressures.

Additionally, expenses escalated to Rs 1,165.75 crore compared to the Rs 1,013.05 crore recorded in the fourth quarter of the last financial year. For the fiscal year 2025 as a whole, JPVL's net profit fell to Rs 813.55 crore from Rs 1,021.95 crore in the January-March period of FY24.

