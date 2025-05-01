BRS MLC K Kavitha Applauds Inclusion of Caste Census in India's National Survey

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of Legislative Council, K Kavitha, has expressed her 'hearty' approval of the central government's recent announcement to include a caste-based census in India's upcoming population survey. Kavitha emphasized the need for transparency and advanced technology in conducting this census.

Pointing out a past attempt by the Congress government in 2011 to conduct a caste census with undisclosed results, Kavitha remarked on the absence of a census for people, despite counts for animals like tigers and sheep. She criticized the Telangana government for its inadequately executed caste census and urged the Centre to avoid following the state model, which she described as 'flawed.'

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also welcomed the decision with caution, suggesting the constitution of a ministerial group and an expert committee to study state-level censuses for crafting a detailed, nationwide approach. Meanwhile, political celebrations erupted in Hyderabad following the announcement, showcasing support for the inclusion of a caste-based survey in the national census.

(With inputs from agencies.)