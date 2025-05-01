Left Menu

BRS MLC K Kavitha Applauds Inclusion of Caste Census in India's National Survey

BRS MLC K Kavitha supports the Indian government's decision to include a caste-based census in the national count. She criticizes Telangana's previous efforts as flawed and emphasizes the need for a scientific approach. The move is also welcomed by Telangana's CM, urging expert involvement for effective execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:47 IST
BRS MLC K Kavitha Applauds Inclusion of Caste Census in India's National Survey
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of Legislative Council, K Kavitha, has expressed her 'hearty' approval of the central government's recent announcement to include a caste-based census in India's upcoming population survey. Kavitha emphasized the need for transparency and advanced technology in conducting this census.

Pointing out a past attempt by the Congress government in 2011 to conduct a caste census with undisclosed results, Kavitha remarked on the absence of a census for people, despite counts for animals like tigers and sheep. She criticized the Telangana government for its inadequately executed caste census and urged the Centre to avoid following the state model, which she described as 'flawed.'

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also welcomed the decision with caution, suggesting the constitution of a ministerial group and an expert committee to study state-level censuses for crafting a detailed, nationwide approach. Meanwhile, political celebrations erupted in Hyderabad following the announcement, showcasing support for the inclusion of a caste-based survey in the national census.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025