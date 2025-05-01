IIT Guwahati Unveils Multifunctional Aerogel for Environmental Challenges

An innovative research team from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has introduced a breakthrough in environmental science: a multifunctional aerogel designed to combat pressing environmental challenges. The study, spearheaded by Prof. P. K. Giri, is poised to revolutionize wastewater treatment, industrial pollution control, and oil-water separation.

The aerogel was meticulously engineered for versatility, utilizing ultra-lightweight, highly porous materials known for exceptional adsorption properties. This development coincides with the growing demand for more effective pollution control methods, amidst rapid industrialization and agricultural expansion releasing diverse pollutants.

Published in Carbon, an international journal, the research emphasizes the aerogel's potential in advanced oxidation processes, crucial for breaking down persistent pollutants. The team enhances this potential with a hybrid of MXene and carbon foam, showing promise not only in pollution control but also as a flexible strain sensor for various technological applications.

