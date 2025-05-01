Left Menu

IIT Guwahati Unveils Multifunctional Aerogel for Environmental Challenges

IIT Guwahati researchers have created a pioneering aerogel to address environmental challenges such as wastewater treatment, oil-water separation, and pollution. Led by Prof. P. K. Giri, the study showcases a novel, multifunctional material that offers scalable solutions for cleaner water and pollution control with high efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:25 IST
IIT Guwahati Unveils Multifunctional Aerogel for Environmental Challenges
IIT Guwahati researchers unveil hybrid aerogel for eco-friendly wastewater treatment and oil spill cleanup (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An innovative research team from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has introduced a breakthrough in environmental science: a multifunctional aerogel designed to combat pressing environmental challenges. The study, spearheaded by Prof. P. K. Giri, is poised to revolutionize wastewater treatment, industrial pollution control, and oil-water separation.

The aerogel was meticulously engineered for versatility, utilizing ultra-lightweight, highly porous materials known for exceptional adsorption properties. This development coincides with the growing demand for more effective pollution control methods, amidst rapid industrialization and agricultural expansion releasing diverse pollutants.

Published in Carbon, an international journal, the research emphasizes the aerogel's potential in advanced oxidation processes, crucial for breaking down persistent pollutants. The team enhances this potential with a hybrid of MXene and carbon foam, showing promise not only in pollution control but also as a flexible strain sensor for various technological applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025