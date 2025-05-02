Papal Smoke Signals: The Conclave Countdown

In anticipation of the conclave to elect a new pope, Vatican workers have outfitted the Sistine Chapel with a crucial chimney. This conduit will disperse smoke signals indicating the progress of the election, set to commence on May 7.

The signals are symbolic; black smoke will mean a decision hasn't been reached, while white smoke will herald the election of the 267th pope. This chimney has been positioned conspicuously on the roof, visible from St. Peter's Square.

Pope Francis, the first from the Americas, died on April 21. About 133 cardinals, mostly appointed by Francis, will convene to select his successor. Recent conclaves in 2005 and 2013 reached decisions by the second day.

(With inputs from agencies.)