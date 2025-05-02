Left Menu

Papal Smoke Signals: The Conclave Countdown

The Vatican has installed the Sistine Chapel chimney for the upcoming conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis, who passed away in April. Black smoke will indicate no decision, while white smoke announces a new pope. The conclave begins on May 7, involving 133 cardinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:14 IST
Papal Smoke Signals: The Conclave Countdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In anticipation of the conclave to elect a new pope, Vatican workers have outfitted the Sistine Chapel with a crucial chimney. This conduit will disperse smoke signals indicating the progress of the election, set to commence on May 7.

The signals are symbolic; black smoke will mean a decision hasn't been reached, while white smoke will herald the election of the 267th pope. This chimney has been positioned conspicuously on the roof, visible from St. Peter's Square.

Pope Francis, the first from the Americas, died on April 21. About 133 cardinals, mostly appointed by Francis, will convene to select his successor. Recent conclaves in 2005 and 2013 reached decisions by the second day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025