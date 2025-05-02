Left Menu

Global Markets Rejuvenate on Hopes of U.S.-China Trade Talks

Global stocks surged as potential trade talks between the U.S. and China improved market sentiment. Despite disappointing tech earnings from Apple and Amazon, hopes for resolving trade tensions boosted indices worldwide. Japan’s finance minister highlighted the country's leverage in trade discussions with the U.S., tying global market movements to broader economic dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:20 IST
Global Markets Rejuvenate on Hopes of U.S.-China Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks witnessed a buoyant session on Friday as anticipation of potential trade negotiations between the U.S. and China improved market sentiment. Earlier concerns had been fueled by tech giants Apple and Amazon reporting uninspiring earnings, raising alarms on the escalating global trade war's impact.

China revealed on Friday that the U.S. had repeatedly expressed willingness to negotiate on tariffs, signaling Beijing's openness to discussions. This announcement provided relief to global markets, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index climbing 0.9% by mid-morning GMT after a recent downward trend.

In Asia, MSCI's broad index excluding Japan reached its highest point since March, recouping losses incurred since the trade war's inception. Japan hinted at utilizing its massive U.S. Treasury reserves in negotiations, highlighting the interconnected dynamics of global finance and international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025