Russia Allies with Taliban to Combat ISIS
Russia confirms its support for the Taliban in Afghanistan to fight ISIS-K, a mutual adversary. Diplomatic ties strengthen as Russia removes the Taliban from its terrorist list and explores economic partnerships. Moscow offers to place an Afghan ambassador, signaling deepening cooperation with Kabul.
Russia extended its support to the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan to tackle ISIS-K, as per a statement from Moscow's special representative for the country, Zamir Kabulov, to RIA state news agency.
Kabulov, who previously served as Russia's ambassador in Kabul, described ISIS-K as a 'common enemy' to both nations and commended the Taliban's efforts in combating the militant group.
While Russia improves diplomatic ties by removing the Taliban from its terrorist list, it seeks to boost economic cooperation through joint projects in minerals and energy, planning discussions at an upcoming business forum in Kazan.
