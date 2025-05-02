India Blocks Social Media Accounts of Pakistani Cricketers Amid Tensions

India's digital crackdown escalated on Friday with the blocking of Instagram accounts belonging to prominent Pakistani cricketers, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Wasim Akram. This move follows the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, heightening tensions across the border.

Accounts of Test captain Shan Masood, along with cricketers Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, and former cricket stars like Shoaib Akhtar have been restricted. Even the Instagram page of Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, faces the restriction in India.

Instagram users in India trying to access these accounts are met with a message stating, 'Account not available in India,' due to a legal request. Reports suggest the action is a response to the deadly April 22 attack, with India prioritizing national security. Similar restrictions were applied earlier in the week to several Pakistani YouTube channels deemed to spread provocative content.

