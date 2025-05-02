Left Menu

India Blocks Social Media Accounts of Pakistani Cricketers Amid Tensions

India has blocked Instagram accounts of prominent Pakistani cricketers and politicians like Babar Azam and Imran Khan, citing national security concerns after the Pahalgam terror attack. Users in India trying to access these accounts receive a message stating legal compliance. Some accounts like Waqar Younis remain accessible.

Updated: 02-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:56 IST
India Blocks Social Media Accounts of Pakistani Cricketers Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's digital crackdown escalated on Friday with the blocking of Instagram accounts belonging to prominent Pakistani cricketers, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Wasim Akram. This move follows the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, heightening tensions across the border.

Accounts of Test captain Shan Masood, along with cricketers Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, and former cricket stars like Shoaib Akhtar have been restricted. Even the Instagram page of Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, faces the restriction in India.

Instagram users in India trying to access these accounts are met with a message stating, 'Account not available in India,' due to a legal request. Reports suggest the action is a response to the deadly April 22 attack, with India prioritizing national security. Similar restrictions were applied earlier in the week to several Pakistani YouTube channels deemed to spread provocative content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

