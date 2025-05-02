Karnataka CM Criticizes BJP Amid New Temple Inauguration

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the newly completed Annadaneswara Temple in Allapatna on Friday, marking a pivotal cultural event for the area. Upon arrival at the Tubinakere Helipad, he received a warm welcome from his son Yatindra, Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy, CM's Media Advisor KV Prabhakar Saath, MLA Ramesh Bandidigegowda, and various district officials and local leaders.

During his visit, Siddaramaiah spoke out against the delay in the issuance of the Rohini Commission report by the Central government. He criticized the BJP and RSS for allegedly not supporting social justice and their historical opposition to reservation policies. He stressed the importance of extending reservations for socially, economically, and academically disadvantaged groups, calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the reservation ceiling to 50 percent and include the private sector.

The Chief Minister also touched on the tragic assassination of a Hindu activist in Mangalore, acknowledging the lack of clarity on the motives but expressing worry over the suspects. He called for prompt arrest of those responsible and accused the BJP of exploiting such incidents for political leverage. Siddaramaiah also highlighted security lapses during the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities, questioning the government's response and pointing to insufficient security for the tourists present.

"There are no police, no security, even in the place of hundreds of tourists," Siddaramaiah observed. He also mentioned threats received by Speaker UT Khadar and himself, confirming that these were reported to the police, urging them to trace those responsible.

