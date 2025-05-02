Ugandan Judge Convicted for Modern Slavery

In a precedent-setting ruling, Lydia Mugambe, a distinguished Ugandan and United Nations judge, has been imprisoned in Britain for over six years. The Oxford Crown Court found her guilty of forcing a young woman to work without compensation.

The 50-year-old judge, who was studying at the University of Oxford at the time, faced two charges under Britain's Modern Slavery Act, among other offenses. The case sheds light on modern slavery issues persisting even among high-profile individuals.

This conviction, which underscores Britain's commitment to combatting modern slavery, resulted in a sentence of six years and four months for Mugambe, a decision that echoes within global legal and human rights circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)