BJP and AAP Clash Over Delhi's Waterlogging Woes Amid Heavy Rains

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, on Friday, confidently asserted that the waterlogging issues plaguing Delhi would soon be forgotten thanks to the efforts of the BJP government. Tiwari highlighted the proactive approach of BJP leaders, contrasting it with the AAP's leadership style.

He emphasized the involvement of BJP leaders, including the Chief Minister, who are actively on the ground addressing the waterlogging challenges. Tiwari's remarks came following severe rains that caused significant disruptions across Delhi, affecting traffic and flight operations.

The India Meteorological Department issued a weather alert for Delhi NCR, urging residents to take precautions. Tiwari criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for questioning BJP's progress, despite having similar issues during its tenure. He insisted that, although waterlogging is expected, the situation would be improved compared to previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)