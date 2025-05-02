Left Menu

BJP and AAP Clash Over Delhi's Waterlogging Woes Amid Heavy Rains

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari expressed optimism that BJP's efforts will overshadow waterlogging issues in Delhi post-rainy season. Criticizing AAP's previous governance, Tiwari contrasted BJP's proactive leadership. Delhi faced heavy rains causing waterlogging. BJP's Parvesh Verma assessed the situation while AAP accused BJP of neglecting infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:04 IST
BJP and AAP Clash Over Delhi's Waterlogging Woes Amid Heavy Rains
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, on Friday, confidently asserted that the waterlogging issues plaguing Delhi would soon be forgotten thanks to the efforts of the BJP government. Tiwari highlighted the proactive approach of BJP leaders, contrasting it with the AAP's leadership style.

He emphasized the involvement of BJP leaders, including the Chief Minister, who are actively on the ground addressing the waterlogging challenges. Tiwari's remarks came following severe rains that caused significant disruptions across Delhi, affecting traffic and flight operations.

The India Meteorological Department issued a weather alert for Delhi NCR, urging residents to take precautions. Tiwari criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for questioning BJP's progress, despite having similar issues during its tenure. He insisted that, although waterlogging is expected, the situation would be improved compared to previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025