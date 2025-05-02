Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Leads India into Quantum Era with New Tech Park

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced the launch of India's first Quantum Valley Tech Park, set to be dedicated in 2026. Partnered with IBM, TCS, and L&T, the park will house a 156-qubit quantum system and aims to position India as a leader in quantum computing innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:11 IST
Andhra Pradesh Leads India into Quantum Era with New Tech Park
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled plans for the state's ambitious Quantum Valley Tech Park, set to be inaugurated on January 1, 2026. This landmark announcement was made at the Chief Minister's Undavalli residence, where significant partnerships were inked with IBM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

The tech park, to be located in Amaravati, will feature India's largest quantum computing system, IBM's 156-qubit Quantum System Two. Naidu emphasized that just as Andhra Pradesh was pivotal in India's 1990s IT revolution, it will now spearhead the global shift towards quantum computing, leveraging technologies like WhatsApp governance for enhanced public service delivery.

Highlighting this transformative project, Naidu called for collaboration with academia, startups, and global partners to create a Silicon Valley-like ecosystem, driven by real-time analytics. He announced plans to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing that the initiative transcends financial constraints and aims to establish a national benchmark for quantum advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025