Andhra Pradesh Leads India into Quantum Era with New Tech Park

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled plans for the state's ambitious Quantum Valley Tech Park, set to be inaugurated on January 1, 2026. This landmark announcement was made at the Chief Minister's Undavalli residence, where significant partnerships were inked with IBM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

The tech park, to be located in Amaravati, will feature India's largest quantum computing system, IBM's 156-qubit Quantum System Two. Naidu emphasized that just as Andhra Pradesh was pivotal in India's 1990s IT revolution, it will now spearhead the global shift towards quantum computing, leveraging technologies like WhatsApp governance for enhanced public service delivery.

Highlighting this transformative project, Naidu called for collaboration with academia, startups, and global partners to create a Silicon Valley-like ecosystem, driven by real-time analytics. He announced plans to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing that the initiative transcends financial constraints and aims to establish a national benchmark for quantum advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)